Road Dogg Lists TNA Stars He Believes Would Thrive In WWE

Brian "Road Dogg" James worked for TNA from 2002 to 2009, and over the years, many of the top talent from that time have ended up working in WWE. The likes of R-Truth, Bobby Roode, and AJ Styles have all thrived in a new environment, but not everyone got that chance. Abyss was the first person that came to mind for James as someone who didn't, but he wasn't the only one.

"A lot of great talent came through there, but I feel like all of them had opportunities at other places too," he said on "Oh You Didn't Know." "The Motor City Machine Guns, as a team I think they would fit perfect, and I think they'd be good WWE Superstars." The tag team made up of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are three-time TNA/Impact World Tag Team Champions, and have enjoyed success in other promotions such as NJPW, but never in the world of WWE.

"I don't know how old they are now and if they're ready still to run that kind of schedule, but I loved working with them when I was there," he said. "I knew they were the future and I knew I was already the past, I wasn't even the present anymore. So, it was really fun to get to work with those guys." The two men can certainly still work at a high level, with Sabin currently the Impact World Champion, but he has never had an opportunity with WWE. However, Shelley did have a brief run in "WWE NXT" alongside KUSHIDA, as the Time Splitters competed in the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

