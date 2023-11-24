WWE Survivor Series Match Set To Provide A Tipping Point For WWE SmackDown Rivalry

Santos Escobar is set to take on Carlito in singles action tomorrow night at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. That clash takes place after Escobar turned on the Latino World Order and attacked Rey Mysterio. According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Escobar-Carlito "should involve some sort of tipping of the hand" regarding who will be joining forces with the former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion moving forward. The newsletter mentioned that Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo were set to side with Escobar "at least as of last week."

Garza and Carrillo, formerly known as Los Lotharios, have been performing on "NXT" since the summer. The duo's most recent match on WWE's third brand aired earlier this week, with Garza and Carrillo defeating Edris Enofé and Malik Blade. They last teamed up on the main roster on the January 20 episode of "WWE SmackDown." That night, the pair suffered a defeat at the hands of Hit Row's Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Top Dolla in the first round of a "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship number one contender's tournament.

Escobar's heel turn took place two weeks ago on "SmackDown." The former leader of Legado Del Fantasma initially walked out on the LWO after he was confronted by Carlito about his actions at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. At that premium live event, Escobar placed a pair of brass knuckles on the apron before Logan Paul used them as a weapon to capture the WWE U.S. Championship from Mysterio. He reappeared on "SmackDown" during Carlito's one-on-one clash with Bobby Lashley. Escobar and Mysterio ended up getting physical after that match, with Escobar dropkicking Mysterio's leg between steel steps and the ring post.

