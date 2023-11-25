WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/24 - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, We Hear From Carlito

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 24, 2023, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!

The go home show for WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night will see Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. Balor and Priest will be joining Drew McIntyre and their Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in the Men's WarGames match, in which they will be squaring off against Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Randy Orton.

Before he squares off with Santos Escobar tomorrow night, Carlito has something on his mind to share. Carlito has been seeking retribution on Escobar ever since Escobar took Rey Mysterio out of action with an attack on the November 10 episode of SmackDown", effectively turning his back on him and the rest of LWO.

"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be returning tonight, as Grayson Waller welcomes Kevin Owens onto the show. The two men, along with Waller's ally Austin Theory, have had a number of issues with one another over the past few weeks dating back to a confrontation that occured between all three men when Owens joined the commentary desk a couple weeks ago.

While there are no other segments that have been announced for tonight's show, it seems likely that the competitors of the Men's and Women's WarGames matches will come face-to-face in some capacity. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka all advertised to be in town per WWE's event page, as well as Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso.

We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what happened between Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch last week.

Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Lynch, Belair, Flair, and Shotzi make their way down to the ring.