WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 11/24 - Undisputed Tag Team Title Match, We Hear From Carlito
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on November 24, 2023, coming to you live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!
The go home show for WWE Survivor Series tomorrow night will see Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits. Balor and Priest will be joining Drew McIntyre and their Judgment Day teammates Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in the Men's WarGames match, in which they will be squaring off against Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and Randy Orton.
Before he squares off with Santos Escobar tomorrow night, Carlito has something on his mind to share. Carlito has been seeking retribution on Escobar ever since Escobar took Rey Mysterio out of action with an attack on the November 10 episode of SmackDown", effectively turning his back on him and the rest of LWO.
"The Grayson Waller Effect" will be returning tonight, as Grayson Waller welcomes Kevin Owens onto the show. The two men, along with Waller's ally Austin Theory, have had a number of issues with one another over the past few weeks dating back to a confrontation that occured between all three men when Owens joined the commentary desk a couple weeks ago.
While there are no other segments that have been announced for tonight's show, it seems likely that the competitors of the Men's and Women's WarGames matches will come face-to-face in some capacity. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka all advertised to be in town per WWE's event page, as well as Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Jimmy Uso.
We are live! The show kicks off with a video recapping what happened between Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch last week.
Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick then greet audiences at home as Lynch, Belair, Flair, and Shotzi make their way down to the ring.
We Hear From Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch
Lynch says it's been a while, but she's happy to be in the ring to say that she's come around to "SmackDown". She addresses questions about why she agreed to team with who she is, explaining that the answer will always be a yes when it comes to beating down Damage CTRL. Belair says they have four members on a solid team, and says Damage CTRL has been going low for quite some time now but they're going to war. Shotzi expresses her excitement for competing in WarGames and says Damage CTRL humiliated her by cutting her hair. She says Damage CTRL thought they would break her, but all they did was make her stronger and unbreakable. Flair echoes Shotzi's sentiment, then says WarGames is both the start of a new beginning for her and her teammates and the end of Damage CTRL.
Bayley's music hits and she makes her way down to the ring. She says she never thought she'd see the day where Flair and Lynch joined forces, and says she's known the two of them for over ten years. She says Flair always had something to say about Lynch during their car rides, and Lynch did the same thing. She says being a mom has made Lynch soft, and says she seems to be okay with being picked as a last resort. She says WarGames is a brutal match, and cohesion is necessary to emerge victorious. She says Damage CTRL does that while her opponents don't, and Flair points out the absence of Bayley's teammates at ringside.
Lynch says she came to Chicago looking for a fight, then challenges any two members of Damage CTRL to face her and Flair in order to prove they can work as a team. Bayley says that's what she wanted, and accepts the challenge.
Judgment Day then makes their way down to the ring.
