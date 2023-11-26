AEW Collision Results 11/25 - Adam Copeland To Speak, Continental Classic Tournament Continues

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of the November 25 episode of "AEW Collison." This week's episode comes from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

The AEW Continental Classic tournament continues tonight with Eddie Kingston versus Brody King and Claudio Castagnoli versus Daniel Garcia. Also, Adam Copeland will be speaking to the crowd possibly what happened on last week's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR will face The Righteous, while the current AEW Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill will be interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

Keith Lee is going to be in singles action against Lee Moriarty. King also won't be the only, House of Black member in action tonight — Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews are going against Komander and Gravity.