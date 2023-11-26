GUNTHER Outlasts The Miz At WWE Survivor Series, Continues Historic IC Title Reign

GUNTHER successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship over The Miz at Survivor Series. It looked for a brief moment that Miz could actually dethrone the longest-reigning IC champion, capturing a joint-record ninth reign with the title. But GUNTHER aptly made use of the Liontamer to submit the challenger after twelve minutes.

GUNTHER is in the midst of a 530+ day reign with the Intercontinental Championship, and tonight's defense against The Miz was his 19th thus far. Miz had been looking to defy what GUNTHER had made clear in past weeks of "WWE Raw"; that he felt that Miz was not worthy of being in the ring with him. For a brief moment, he looked as though he could have done so, delivering a low blow and several Miz Kicks as well as laying out the champion with a Skull-Crushing Finale. However, GUNTHER would kick out just before the referee's hand came down. "Der Ring General" delivered an otherwise consistent performance and bullied his challenger in the ring with hard chops and big boots. In the end, GUNTHER won with a submission often used by Chris Jericho, whom The Miz would have equaled if he captured his ninth reign.