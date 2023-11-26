Former WWE Star Zach Gowen Reveals Crazy Brock Lesnar Segment That Almost Happened

A former WWE star of the 2000s recently spoke about a scrapped spot that would have seen Brock Lesnar perform something straight out of the "Here Comes The Pain" video game.

Speaking on the "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" podcast (H/T to Fightful for the transcription), Zach Gowen, a wrestler with one leg who feuded with Lesnar in 2003, said the infamous spot where Lesnar pushed him down a set of stairs in a wheelchair was mild compared to what was initially planned. The initial spot involved an iconic piece of "WWE SmackDown" history.

"The original idea was for Brock Lesnar to F5 me off of the SmackDown fist through the stage. That was the original idea," Gowen explained. "Do you remember the SmackDown fist? So we were going to be on top of this SmackDown fist, Brock Lesnar was going to toss me off this bad boy and I was gonna go through the stage, and that was the plan for like two or three weeks."

Gowen said the plan had to change because WWE Creative could not figure out the logistics of how to get Lesnar and Gowen on top of the fist. Gowen said he was a little disappointed because he always enjoyed seeing the likes of Shane McMahon and Jeff Hardy utilize the set for crazy spots.

Ultimately, Lesnar, at the behest of Vince McMahon in storyline, pushed Gowen down the stairs. Gowen explained in previous interviews that a stunt double was actually used for the spot.