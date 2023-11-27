Why AEW Star Daniel Garcia Considered Retiring From Wrestling Following An Injury

Daniel Garcia is one of the most exciting prospects in the business right now, but before joining AEW he considered retiring. That's because in 2019 he was involved in a car accident alongside three other independent wrestlers after hitting black ice, which created a major crossroads for him in life as the AEW star revealed to The Messenger, "I really didn't know if I wanted to continue wrestling."

Garcia broke both of his legs during the crash, forcing him into a lengthy rehabilitation process to get back to being able to walk again, let alone do what he does inside a wrestling ring. He admitted it was one of the hardest parts of his life to this point.

"It made me realize that life has so many variables that exist, and there's so much danger in day-to-day life without wrestling," he said. "I was like, 'Man, do I really want to put more danger in my life by traveling so much and doing a high-risk activity? Is that something I want to put myself through? Is that something I want to put my mom through?'"

Ultimately, Garcia continued to wrestle. Those involved in the crash had a GoFundMe which provided financial support — with Chris Jericho donating to that. However, it was all about those who were around him at that time that helped him recover, as he doesn't think he'd have gotten through it mentally otherwise.

"I have a great support system around me," Garcia said. "I have my family, my friends. I'm incredibly blessed for everything that they do for me and have done for me. How much they continue to do for me."