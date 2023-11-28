RVD Details How Owen Hart's WWE Blue Blazer Gimmick Inspired Him

Owen Hart is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation. As a member of the Hart family, he is associated with a wrestling dynasty whose influence on the genre cannot be overstated. However, his Blue Blazer gimmick — which saw Hart portray a family-friendly superhero during the WWE Attitude Era — isn't considered his best character, but it inspired Rob Van Dam nonetheless.

On the "1 of a Kind" podcast, RVD revealed that Hart's Blue Blazer character inspired his in-ring style. While he modified Hart's maneuvers, some of the Blue Blazer's characteristics can be seen in the ECW legend's most notable moves.

"When he was the Blue Blazer, I was really turned on to him," RVD recalled. "When he would enter the ring he would jump right up to the top rope and would do a backflip into the ring as the Blue Blazer. For a while there, that's how I'd get to the top rope, was the way that he did it... I was inspired by that. I think that's why when someone goes to backdrop me, I land on my feet. That's something Blue Blazer used to do."

Van Dam also recalled meeting Hart in 1997, when ECW invaded WWE. Hart broke the ice by saying he liked RVD appearing on "WWE Raw," as the ECW star introduced him to new moves he could steal. RVD might have been inspired by Hart, but the appreciation seemed mutual.

During the podcast, Van Dam revealed that he was also inspired by The British Bulldogs, the tag team consisting of Davey Boy Smith and Dynamite Kid. However, Hart's impact on his career is definitely noticeable.