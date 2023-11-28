WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/27 - CM Punk & Randy Orton Speak, #1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 27, 2023, coming to you live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee!

After helping to lead his team to victory in the Men's WarGames match, Randy Orton has something on his mind to share. Orton joined forces with Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn to defeat Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at WWE Survivor Series in his first appearance since being sidelined with a back injury several months ago, catching JD McDonagh with an RKO as the former took a fall from the top of his cage courtesy of Orton's teammates in the closing moments of the match.

Speaking of Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest's next challengers for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be determined tonight as #DIY, Indus Sher, Alpha Academy, Imperium, New Day, and The Creed Brothers compete in a Number One Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match. Priest and Balor have been titleholders for 43 days and counting, last successfully retaining over The Street Profits this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown".

CM Punk shocked the wrestling world this past Saturday when he made his return to WWE in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago, Illinois. Tonight, he will be speaking for the first time since as he makes his long awaited return to "Raw".

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Natalya and Tegan Nox. Natalya and Nox secured their spot in tonight's matchup after defeating three other teams last week in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders bout.

After weeks of animosity, Ivar will be going one-on-one with Bronson Reed as the pair look to settle their issues. Additionally, per WWE's event page, the aforementioned Rhodes, Rollins, and Jey are all scheduled to be in town as is Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.