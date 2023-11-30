Eric Bischoff Says WCW/WWE Star Over-Delivered But His Wardrobe Did Him A Disservice

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has witnessed numerous wrestlers hindered by their lack of style, singling out former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Billy Kidman as a talent with impressive ring ability, but believes that Kidman's wardrobe held him back.

"Billy Kidman was so good in the ring," Bischoff gushed on the latest "83 Weeks." According to Bischoff, he didn't believe Kidman was the most believable character when it came to cutting a promo, but his in-ring skills were unmatched.

"Almost every single time he was in the ring, he over-delivered on expectations ... Versatile as well. He could work with Kaz Hayashi. He could work with Rey Mysterio. He could also work with a green talent and really bring out the best in a green talent, much like Ric Flair became legendary for ... Billy wasn't at the Ric Flair level but he was one of those people that was capable of wrestling with almost anybody."

The one aspect that Bischoff feels didn't help Kidman was his grunge aesthetic, often choosing to wrestle in jeans and a tank top.

"I think that did a disservice to Bill. I think if Billy would've been presented more like a star and less like the guy that changes your oil at Jiffy Lube, might've had an impact on Billy as well," Bischoff said.

Kidman was a three-time WCW Cruiserweight Champion and later went on to win the title four times when it was moved to WWE. The former WCW star, who currently works for WWE as a producer, was one of the producers furloughed by WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 but was brought back to the company in September of that year.