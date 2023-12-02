Mandy Rose Recalls Losing Her Confidence & Not Clicking With Bellas In WWE

Mandy Rose was a key cast member on Season 5 of "WWE Total Divas." While recently discussing her time on the reality show on her "Power Alphas" podcast, Rose opened up about losing her confidence following filming in Paris, France. She claimed that after scenes were shot for Episodes 13 and 14, she called her ex-boyfriend in tears and told him that the series wasn't for her. Rose's issues centered around the rest of the cast not wanting to hang out with her and feeling that "Total Divas" was more "real life" than a television show.

However, she also explained that being referred to as "the next big thing" in WWE put her under immense pressure. After gaining belief in herself by becoming a runner-up on Season 6 of "Tough Enough," the former "NXT" Women's Champion's confidence took a hit after the Paris trip. Rose mentioned that she struggled to form any significant bonds with the vast majority of the season's roster, including both Bellas.

"I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and ... they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them," Rose said. "Like, I felt like everyone was kind of always ... trying to please the Bellas. The girls and ... I was trying to please them, too, but ... I don't think they liked me too much in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them."

