Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 11/30: IPWF Presents Throwback Throwdown 2023

Josh Mathews and Alex Shelley welcome us from commentary before they run down the card.

Kamikaze vs. Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann)

"We want pizza" chants start the bout before the lock up. Swann takes Kamikaze down with an arm drag and starts another pizza chant. Kamikaze turns things around and lands a couple of leaping chops to the head from the top rope. Kamikaze clamps down on Swann's shoulder and then applies a sleeper. Swann finally breaks free and lands a standing frog splash for the win.

Winner: Rapid Delivery Pete (Rich Swann)

An announcer welcomes out DJ 2 Large (Moose), who does some dancing and addresses his next challenger when the $369,000 Man interrupts and a challenge is laid out for later.

David Penzer cuts a backstage promo on behalf of Neptune (Shera). Frank The Butcher (Rhino) and Scott D'Amore respond.

We see footage of Red Letter (Jody Threat) beating Lady Bird Johnstone (Jessicka) "last week." Threat cuts a promo backstage when Rapid Delivery Pete interrupts.

Neptune (Shera) vs. Frank The Butcher (Rhino) in progress

Rhino and D'Amore yell out "chop chop chop" frequently to keep with the gimmick. They spill to the outside where they slam each other's faces into the apron. Back inside, Shera distracts the ref while Penzer strikes Rhino. Shera leaps off the top but Rhino gets his boot up. Rhino delivers chops and then runs Shera over with a big clothesline to finish it.

Winner: Frank The Butcher (Rhino)