WWE's Road Dogg Doesn't Like Attitude Era Storyline That Hit 'Very Close To Home'

During WWE's Attitude Era, the late Hawk, who was one-half of the legendary Road Warriors tag team, was placed into a storyline that highlighted his real-life drug and alcohol addictions. The story came to an end when Hawk was pushed off the top of the titantron by the late Droz. "Road Dogg" Brian James was asked about Hawk's addiction storyline on his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast.

"I mean, if I'm being honest, I didn't like it then, [and] I don't like it now," James said. "And probably because it hits close to home with me, you know what I mean? It's me. It's me and Hawk are partying on the road, working with each other. You know what I mean? It's me, and it's me during that time, and so it's very close to home. And look, they were totally gonna do it from a recovery angle. Like you establish his behavior, and then you go through the process of detox and do all that, so they had the right intentions about doing it ... But that's where they were going with the Hawk story."

Following the storyline, Hawk and his tag team partner, Road Warrior Animal, quit WWE. Animal ultimately continued his career on the indies as a solo wrestler, while Hawk struggled with his addictions. The pair eventually reunited in TNA and later made a one-night appearance for WWE in 2003, unsuccessfully challenging Kane and Rob Van Dam for the World Tag Team Championship. Hawk died five months later.

