WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/1 - We Hear From Damage CTRL & Randy Orton, Waller Vs. Owens

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 1, 2023, coming to you live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York!

As the fallout from WWE Survivor Series continues tonight, Damage CTRL will be addressing the WWE Universe for the first time since the Premium Live Event. Bayley, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY (with Dakota Kai in their corner at ringside) came up short to Shotzi, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair in the Women's WarGames match after the latter three competitors caught Bayley with their finishers.

Speaking of Saturday, Randy Orton has had a busy week between leading his team to victory in the Men's WarGames match, coming face-to-face with Rhea Ripley on Monday's edition of "WWE Raw", and defeating Dominik Mysterio later that same night. His week isn't over yet though, as tonight he will be appearing on "SmackDown".

Kevin Owens will be going one-on-one with Grayson Waller. There have been no shortage of issues between the two men over the last few weeks, coming face-to-face on "The Grayson Waller Effect" last week in a verbal altercation also involving Austin Theory and LA Knight. This then led to a tag team match, which ultimately saw Owens and Knight defeat Waller and Theory.

As the issues between The Brawling Brutes and The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley continue to boil over, Lashley will be going one-on-one with Butch. Tensions have risen between Butch and his teammate Ridge Holland following a miscommunication between the two during a tag team match on November 17 while Lashley has made his frustrations with The Street Profits losing their Undisputed Tag Team Championship match to Judgment Day last week well known.

Additionally, United States Champion Logan Paul has something on his mind to share after previously dethroning Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel on November 9. The aforementioned Belair and Knight are among those advertised to be in town tonight, per WWE's event page.

We are live! Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Kevin Patrick greet audiences at home as Bianca Belair makes her way down to the ring.