AEW Rampage Live Coverage 12/1 - Statlander, Shida & Blue Vs. The Outcasts & Jay And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on December 1, 2023, coming to you from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota!

During the November 22 edition of "AEW Dynamite", Ruby Soho and Anna Jay both came up short against Skye Blue in a Triple Threat match. Tonight, the former two women will be joining forces along with Soho's teammate Saraya to square off with Blue, Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander in a trios match.

The Golden Jets, Kota Ibushi, and Paul Wight defeated Brian Cage, and Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family in the Like A Dragon Street Fight on the November 15 episode of "Dynamite". Tonight, the latter three men look for redemption as they face three opponents who have yet to be determined.

Speaking of Cage, he will be teaming with The Workhorsemen to face AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Komander and one half of the Lucha Brothers Penta El Zero Miedo. Anthony Henry and JD Drake last competed in an AEW ring on the November 11 edition of "AEW Collision", coming up short to La Faccion Ingobernable.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have been on a bit of a losing streak as of late, but tonight, they look to break it as they team up with Dark Order's Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds to take on AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, Trent Beretta and FTW Champion HOOK.

Additionally, Sting and Ric Flair have something on their minds to share after helping Tony Schiavone announce that next year's "AEW Revolution" event will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina this past Wednesday on "Dynamite".