Road Dogg Opens Up About His Relationship With WWE Hall Of Famer Pat Patterson

WWE Hall of Famer and the inaugural WWE Intercontinental Champion Pat Patterson died in December 2020. On his "Oh...You Didn't Know?" podcast, "Road Dogg" Brian James discussed his relationship with the creator of the Royal Rumble match.

"What I love was Pat Patterson," James said. "He knew my father. He worked with my father. He loved my father. He was really a Bob Armstrong fan, and was a fan of mine, too. We had a relationship [that] no matter where he was or where I was, when we saw each other, it was big smiles and big hugs ... He was a great guy. And to be honest — this sounds weird — but he was the first ever gay guy that I knew, and he taught me a lot in life about relationships. And that sounds crazy, but that's just the truth of it."

Patterson's journey in wrestling began in the 1950s. He performed for various promotions and won titles all over the world before becoming the right-hand man of then-WWF Chairman Vince McMahon in the 1980s. Patterson also worked as a road agent, creative consultant, and member of the talent relations department in the Stamford, Connecticut-based promotion. In July 2019, Patterson became the oldest champion in WWE history by capturing the 24/7 Championship at the age of 78. Patterson died the following year.

