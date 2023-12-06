Tyler Breeze Comments On His Relationship With WWE's Triple H

Tyler Breeze played a key role in the rise of "WWE NXT," back when Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was in charge of creative. He worked closely with a lot of the wrestlers then, and Breeze admitted that their relationship was very good, especially after Breeze discovered his own identity.

"When the Tyler Breeze stuff started to hit, it got a little bit closer," he admitted to "Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling." "To that point, I had kind of just been another guy, lost in the shuffle. I talked to him but there was never really a reason to care about me. When I started doing the Tyler Breeze stuff, then he really kind of went, 'Alright, I see he's having fun with it, I see he's starting to figure this out.'"

Breeze's over-the-top character was obsessed with his own looks, focusing on checking himself out on his phone and wearing the fanciest clothing possible. It was different from everything else in the company at that point, and he believes it was during an eight-man tag team match that WWE started to notice him as the encounter highlighted how ridiculous it was. That led to his debut at "NXT" Takeover against Sami Zayn in 2014, another pivotal moment for him and his bond with Levesque.

"I remember Hunter pulling me aside saying, 'Hey man, look, we thought the idea for this character, we thought the character might work here and there, it might be a fun little bit in the show. But this was the test to kind of see if there's legs to this,'" Breeze recalled. "He goes, 'There's legs to this; we can do anything with this now.' From there, again, we got closer."

