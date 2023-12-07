WWE's Cathy Kelley Opens Up About Handling Negativity She's Faced

Cathy Kelley returned to WWE in October 2022, following an initial run with the promotion between February 2016 and February 2020. Kelly recently explained that she had burned herself out during her first stint with the company and needed some time away. While appearing on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" show, Kelley opened up about the negativity she has faced throughout her career, which she said began while discussing wrestling for a podcast at AfterBuzz.

"I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs," Kelley said. "It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone's attacking your looks. I mean, there's so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it's a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad."

Kelley believes she has a lot more sense of self compared to several years ago, so the negative comments she reads or hears do not affect her like they used to. Back when she worked for AfterBuzz, Kelley took a test to get into Mensa (a high-IQ society) to disprove the haters who called her dumb. Kelly is currently a backstage interviewer on "WWE SmackDown." She moved over to the blue brand from "WWE Raw" in June 2023.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.