Kevin Nash On 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Winner & Matches He'd Book For WrestleMania

It's that time of the year when fans begin to fantasy book the road to WrestleMania, which, as always, begins at the Royal Rumble. Even WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is excited about the possibilities that await and the matches that could take place at the "The Showcase of Immortals" in Philadelphia.

On "Kliq This," Nash picked Randy Orton to win his third Royal Rumble match and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. A part of Nash's reasoning is that WWE could have Orton, a 14-time World Champion, pursue the record 16 title reigns of Ric Flair and John Cena. "I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to [face] Roman," Nash said. "Randy did state and he wanted to come back and do ten more years."

Nash's pick conflicts with reports of Cody Rhodes getting his rematch against Reigns, not to mention that "The American Nightmare" is currently the odds-on favorite to win his second consecutive men's Royal Rumble match. When asked how he would book Rhodes' road to WrestleMania, Nash floated the idea of Rhodes renewing his rivalry with Seth Rollins and pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship instead of Reigns' title. "I would do Rollins and Cody," he added.

As for the other co-favorite to win the men's Royal Rumble, CM Punk, Nash would love to see Kevin Owens get the opportunity to square off against "The Best in the World" next April. "I'd do Punk and KO if you can them apart that long," Nash said. Punk is expected to compete at WrestleMania for the first time since 2013, more than a decade since his acrimonious exit from the company in January 2014.