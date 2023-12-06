Booker T Talks Bryan Danielson's Part AEW Disciplinary Committee, CM Punk Firing

Bryan Danielson has taken up the responsibility of being a part of AEW's backstage disciplinary committee, and it was recently reported that the committee determined the fate of former AEW World Champion CM Punk, with Danielson tasked with telling the locker room of Punk's firing. The AEW star's role will be continuing, as the former WWE Champion will be collecting fines backstage.

On the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T joked that it's already gone sideways, as someone leaked to the press that Danielson had the role in the first place, but ultimately believes "The American Dragon" was the right choice.

"I can see Danielson being a voice of reason and being the voice that's gonna talk to the locker room," Booker said.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion thinks that Bryan has a collaborative mind that makes him the best to poll the locker room and bring their ideas and concerns back to management. Booker also believes that while Bryan was on the committee and had to be the face of Punk's firing to the locker room, Punk was the one to blame for his firing.

"CM Punk blew that company up, man," Booker chuckled. "Maybe it was just because he couldn't get along with kids ...Whoever was on the board that had to make that decision probably would've come to the same conclusion."

The WWE Hall of Famer thinks Punk wanted out of AEW no matter who had fired him, with Booker's co-host Brad Gilmore suggesting that Danielson might get a very nice Christmas present from the grateful Punk.