Booker T Names WWE Hall Of Famer He Always Wanted To Face In A Singles Match

From wrestling Ric Flair in 1993 to Cody Rhodes in 2012, Booker T transcended generations during his career spanning four decades, but there's one specific WWE Hall of Famer he wished he shared the ring with — Shawn Michaels. On "The Hall of Fame," Booker lamented the fact that he and Michaels never wrestled a singles bout, despite sharing the same WWE locker room for years.

"I always felt he was one of the best to ever put on a pair of boots," Booker said of Michaels. "He was always the one guy I wanted to get in the ring with and test my wits, just for once, from a singles perspective. I always thought he was one of the best who ever did it." Booker's appreciation for Michaels stems from the fact that "The Heartbreak Kid" was just as good a storyteller and promo artist as he was a technical wrestler. Booker points to HBK's critically acclaimed final two WrestleMania matches against The Undertaker as the perfect representation of his overall skillset.

"He's a really great storyteller, more so than people even think about," Booker continued. "Everybody's always thinking about his in-ring prowess, but his storytelling was so good because that's what I have thrived on, and I love watching guys that could put stories together. When he was here in Houston against Undertaker, they told the greatest story I've ever seen — between two guys so different in size. I was like, 'Wow.' Flawless, man." As pointed out by Booker, he did wrestle Michaels in several multi-man and tag team matches during their time together in WWE, most notably in the inaugural Elimination Chamber match at Survivor Series 2002. At one point, Booker also tagged with Michaels when they were briefly both aligned with Kevin Nash against Evolution in 2003.