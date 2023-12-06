AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 12/6: Adam Copeland Challenges Christian Cage, Continental Classic Continues

This is Wrestling INC.'s live coverage of "AEW Dynamite" for December 6, 2023!

Tonight's show from Montreal will be headlined by two Canadians as Adam Copeland's rivalry against Christian Cage reaches the next level as they collide in singles action with the TNT Championship on the line. The "Rated-R Superstar" hasn't won a title since returning to wrestling, while this will be the first time the former partners have competed against each other in singles action for 13 years.

The Continental Classic will also be continuing tonight with three more Gold League matches taking place. Jay White will be facing Jay Lethal – who has yet to win a match in the tournament, while Jon Moxley collides against RUSH – in what promises to be a physical encounter. Mark Briscoe will also continue his search for his first win in the tournament when he faces Swerve Strickland.

Moxley and Strickland are the current leaders of the Gold League and they are undefeated, which is a run they will each aim to continue with six points each as it stands.

MJF's search to try and unveil who is behind the devil mask will also continue this evening. Despite not being fully fit he will be teaming up with his AEW World's End opponent Samoa Joe as they compete against two of the devil's masked men in tag team action.

Finally, Toni Storm will be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line as she competes against Skye Blue – who is still searching for her first title reign in AEW.

