Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 12/7: Trinity Teams With Sabin In Mexico

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Monterrey, Mexico.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Chris Sabin & Trinity team up

Moose & Toxin vs. Josh Alexander & Octagon Jr.

Motor City Machine Guns & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Trey Miguel & Los Vipers

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.