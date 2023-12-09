AEW Rampage Live Coverage 12/8 - Blue League Continental Classic Match, International Title On The Line

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on December 8, 2023, coming to you from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada!

With the AEW Continental Classic continuing to heat up, Bryan Danielson will be colliding with Daniel Garcia in a Blue League match as both men vie to earn themselves points. As of right now, Andrade El Idolo and Brody King are currently leading the Blue League with six points apiece. Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and Claudio Castagnoli hold three points each, and Garcia has yet to earn any points.

Orange Cassidy will be putting his International Championship on the line against Angelico, with the latter competitor making his return to an AEW ring for the first time since teaming with Metalik and Gravity in a losing effort to Bullet Club Gold on the October 7 edition of "AEW Collision". Since dethroning Rey Fenix as titleholder in October, Cassidy has retained his title over the likes of John Silver, the aforementioned Castagnoli, and most recently Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear.

Following their win over Kiera Hogan on the December 2 episode of "Collision", Abandon looks to emerge victorious once again as they go one-on-one with Trish Adora. Adora last competed in an AEW ring on the June 16 episode of "Rampage", coming up short against Taya Valkyrie.

After joining forces with their Don Callis Family teammate Kyle Fletcher to defeat Kit Sackett, Renny D, and Jah-C in rapid fashion last week, Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs look to pick up another win tonight as they collide with Matt Sydal and Christopher Daniels.