Impact Final Resolution Live Coverage 12/9: Zack Sabre Jr. Teams With Josh Alexander
Here is what's in store for tonight:
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.
- Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw
- Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner
- Moose vs. Rhino
- "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel
- Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch
- Pre-Show Match: Sheldon Jean vs. Frankie Kazarian
Pre-Show Matches
Pre-Show: PCO vs. Jessie V
The match starts in chaos as PCO beats up Jessie all over the ringside area. PCO climbs up top for the senton on the apron. PCO continues to beat down Jessie until he lands the PCOsault for the three-count.
Winner: PCO
Backstage, Jake Something cuts a promo on the return of TNA when Jason Hotch attacks him from behind with a chair. Security intervenes and checks on Something.
Pre-Show: Aiden Prince vs. Jack Price
Tom hypes up that these two are the future of the company. Price stays on the offense until Prince pulls out a flatliner DDT. Prince tries going up top but Price cuts him off. Prince shoves him down only for Price to roll to the other side. Price sneaks in an eye poke and then hits a lungblower for the win.
Winner: Jake Price
Gia interviews Jordynne and Trinity ahead of teaming tonight before facing each other at Hard To Kill. They end up arguing in a friendly way about Grace having more reigns, while Trinity teases that she hasn't lost hers yet and will retain at Hard To Kill.
Pre-Show: Sheldon Jean vs. Frankie Kazarian