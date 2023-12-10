Impact Final Resolution Live Coverage 12/9: Zack Sabre Jr. Teams With Josh Alexander

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Final Resolution viewing party. Tonight's show comes from Don Kolov Arana in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Our live coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr.

Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

Impact World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

Impact Digital Media Championship: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner

Moose vs. Rhino

"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

Pre-Show Match: Sheldon Jean vs. Frankie Kazarian

