Why Thunder Rosa Wishes AEW Women's Division Had A Star Like Christian Cage

Christian Cage has become one of the most dastardly heels in all of pro wrestling. His underhanded tactics and sadistic promos have earned plenty of boos from the audience and critical adulation online. The 50-year-old has taken the TNT Championship to new heights throughout his reign, producing entertaining feuds with the likes of Darby Allin and Adam Copeland, while adding veteran experience to the AEW locker room.

Cage's influence at the top of the card has allowed younger stars such as Nick Wayne to grow into their roles. According to former AEW champion Thunder Rosa on a recent episode of "Busted Open," the promotion's women's division could benefit from a similar scenario.

"I love Christian and the development of what Christian has done in the last six months... using new talent to help the storyline makes it so interesting," she said.

"I wish we had the opportunity to have veteran females who can do that for the women's division a lot more, to the point in where it's interesting to watch and it's different. We have stars that are on the rise, but when you can create things such as what Christian Cage is doing... just imagine how much more interesting it would be. The stories have a lot more depth -– it's a lot more complicated, and we have the opportunity to do that. We have great veterans in our locker room."

Thunder Rosa cited her on-screen storyline on NWA programming with former WWE champion Melina a number of years ago as a perfect example of what the women's division needs, while also putting over the emergence of Julia Hart and Skye Blue as future stars within the company.



If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.