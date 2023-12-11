NJPW Introducing Global Championship At Wrestle Kingdom 18

The new championship belt being introduced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 18 now has a name. During a press conference today following the conclusion of this year's World Tag League tournament, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi announced that the winner of the three-way match between Will Ospreay, Jon Moxley, and David Finlay on January 4 will be crowned the bnew NJPW Global Heavyweight Champion. The decision to create the new title came after Finlay destroyed both the NJPW United States Heavyweight Championship and the NJPW United Kingdom Heavyweight Championship (a rebranded belt made by then-U.S. titleholder Ospreay) belts at Power Struggle last month.

The introduction of the Global Heavyweight Championship also coincides with NJPW's aim to establish its presence in more countries next year; the company wants to grow "throughout all of Europe and the rest of Asia and Oceania." NJPW has already attempted to make a larger mark in both the United Kingdom and the United States, hence the creation of the NJPW STRONG brand in the U.S. a few years ago. Notably, the Japanese organization had considered reviving the NJPW Intercontinental Championship, which was retired in March 2021, for the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom. However, given NJPW's mission for more global reach, it was agreed that the Global Heavyweight Championship name was "most fitting" of the current plans and direction.