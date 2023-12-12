Hulk Hogan Lists The Current WWE Stars He Wants To Face

If Hulk Hogan could turn back the clock and main event a WrestleMania at his beloved Silverdome one more time, he'd have plenty of current WWE superstars to choose from for an opponent. In a recent interview with "MrSantiZap," Hogan listed the young crop of wrestlers he'd love to share the ring with.

"If it was somebody from today's landscape, that is a tricky question because things have changed so much," Hogan responded. "There are very few attractions in the business, you know? There was Stone Cold Steve Austin, Andre The Giant, John Cena — there are very few guys who become attractions. But there are some really good main event players [in current WWE] that are right there at greatness. They're right at the greatness level. And for me to pick one guy out, I figured it just wouldn't be fair. So [my] choices would be Roman Reigns, of course. Seth Rollins — I'd love to rock him one time. He's a little cocky for me, I like it. I'd like to get up in Seth Rollins' face."

Hogan would also love to renew his rivalry with Randy Orton, whom he defeated in a Legend vs. Legend Killer" match at SummerSlam 2006. In fact, this was Hogan's last televised match inside a WWE ring before he departed for Memphis Wrestling and later TNA. "It could have been a fluke that I got the victory," Hogan said recalling the match from 17 years ago. "I would love to wrestle Randy Orton again."

Finally, Hogan had nothing but praise for LA Knight, whom he loves watching on WWE television every week. "I think I'd have to get really ugly with him," Hogan said of a potential match with Knight. "He's getting way too big way too fast. But he's a rising superstar and I love the guy to death, man. I love watching him on TV, too."