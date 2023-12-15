Impact Wrestling Live Coverage 12/14: Hidden Gems Featuring Alexander Vs. Uemura

Welcome to our WrestlingInc.com live Impact Wrestling viewing party. Tonight's show features a collection of "hidden gem" matches taped in 2023 that have yet to air on television.

Our live coverage starts at 8 p.m. ET. Please share coverage of tonight's viewing party on social media and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

Street Fight: PCO vs. Deaner

Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans vs. MK Ultra

Alan Angels vs. Samuray Del Sol

Dirty Dango & Alpha Bravo vs. Tommy Dreamer & Channing Decker

Please do a hard refresh (Ctrl-R for Linux/Windows; Cmd-R for Mac) for the latest updates.