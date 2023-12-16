WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/15 - Roman Reigns Returns, Damage CTRL Vs. Michin & Zelina Vega

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 15, 2023, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

LA Knight has made it crystal clear that he wants a rematch against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, having previously come up short against him at WWE Crown Jewel last month. He isn't the only one who has been looking for another chance to get his hands on Reigns, as Randy Orton still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline and has been looking to change that since his arrival to "SmackDown". In light of such, Roman Reigns will be making his highly anticipated return. While on the subject of Orton, he will be going one-on-one with Jimmy Uso.

Last week, Michin and Zelina Vega surprised Kairi Sane and Women's Champion IYO SKY with an attack as the latter pair looked to join Asuka at ringside during her match with Charlotte Flair. Asuka and Sane have their chance to seek their retribution tonight as they go head-to-head with Michin and Vega

The United States Championship Tournament continues tonight, with Carmelo Hayes making his "SmackDown" debut against Grayson Waller, and Austin Theory facing longtime rival Kevin Owens in a pair of first round matches. Santos Escobar and Bobby Lashley defeated Dragon Lee and Karrion Kross respectively last week to both advance in the tournament and become one step closer to securing a shot at the title currently held by Logan Paul.

Additionally, per WWE's event page, the aforementioned SKY, Belair, Knight, and Lashley are all advertised to be in town.