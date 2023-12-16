AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming Live Coverage 12/15 - Two Trios Matches, Anna Jay Vs. Red Velvet

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on December 15, 2023, coming to you from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas!

Night Two of the Winter Is Coming special will see Marshall and Ross Von Erich competing in an AEW ring for the first time ever. The brothers will join forces with International Champion Orange Cassidy to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager. Cassidy recruited the Von Erichs this past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite" as they chatted with Renee Paquette backstage with their father, Kevin Von Erich.

Red Velvet hasn't competed in the ring since coming up short against Skye Blue on the November 15 episode of "Dynamite". Tonight, she makes her return to action as she goes one-on-one with Anna Jay. Elsewhere, Top Flight and Action Andretti look to pick up another win in trios competition as they collide with Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, and El Hijo del Vikingo.

The Don Callis Family has been racking up wins over the last couple of weeks in both tag team and trios matches. Tonight, Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher look to bring home another win for the group.