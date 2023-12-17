The Headbangers Provide An Update On Possible WWE Return After Signing Legends Contracts

Former WWF World Tag Team Champions The Headbangers (Mosh and Thrasher) recently did an exclusive interview with WrestlingNews.co.

During the interview, Mosh opened up about signing a new Legends deal with WWE back in March. He teased a future television appearance. The last time the Headbangers were in a WWE ring was on "SmackDown" in 2016 for a few matches. Before that, they were last seen in the promotion in 2000 after being with WWE since 1997.

"They call it a nostalgia contract, but otherwise, the inside is the legends contract," said Mosh. "It's basically merchandise, action figures, we'll be on video games, hopefully, T-shirts, hopefully when the merchandise starts coming out. We signed it in March. They said it could take 10 to 12 months with production and stuff. So I think once that starts, and maybe they'll probably bring us back on TV because there's appearances rolled into that whole contract."

Thrasher later explained how they were still able to work the NWA Samhain event back on October 28, even with a WWE contract. It worked out as long as they didn't sell any merchandise. At the event, the duo lost to Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor, also known as The Southern 6.

"We can do whatever we want as long as there's no merchandise made of us and sold ... like when the NWA thing came up and we were asked, I checked with the office first because I didn't want to, you know, have a conflict of interest and you know, get that contract killed off or be in trouble and they said, 'No, you are free to do whatever you want, as long as there's no merchandise made.'"

The Headbangers were last in the ring on December 10 at ALW Reindeer Games, where they defended the ALW Tag Team Titles.