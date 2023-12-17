Video: Athena Breaks Her Nose In Segment With Billie Starkz At Recent ROH Taping

Athena is one of the most dominant champions in Ring of Honor (ROH) history, bar none. After defeating Billie Starkz at ROH Final Battle 2023, her championship reign sits at a record-breaking 372 days and counting. Those keeping up with Athena and Starkz's rivalry will also remember the gruesome brawl that took place just two days before their match at Final Battle, where Athena sported a crimson mask, thanks to a deviated septum. Recently, a video of Athena's injury was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, by user @WrestlingCovers.

The footage documents Starkz and Athena's brawl on the show. Starkz ruthlessly threw Athena face-first into the barricade, and Athena, notably, did not put her hands up. At this point, Athena cannot be seen bleeding. Starkz then picked her up and pushed her into the ring post, but this time, Athena made it a point to shield her face with her hands. Starkz then tossed Athena's face into a ringside chair. Athena's hands were still blocking her face at this time.

Referees came out to separate the two, and Starkz got back in the ring to watch Athena, who was writhing on the floor in pain. Starkz taunted the champ from her place in the ring, before the camera cut to Athena pressing blood-soaked tissues into her face with the help of medical staff. As Athena writhed in pain, Starkz took her ROH Women's World Championship title and held it high above her head.

While Athena ultimately went on to face and defeat Starkz at ROH Final Battle, her crimson mask is now immortalized as a testament to her work ethic as a champion. The future is bright for the already legendary ROH Women's World Champion.