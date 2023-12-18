Earl Hebner Talks About Reconnecting With WWE's Bret Hart Following Montreal Screwjob

WWE Survivor Series 1997 saw referee Earl Hebner play his part in costing Bret Hart in his match against Shawn Michaels. Hart was on his way out of the promotion, and Vince McMahon didn't want him taking the WWE Championship to WCW, so he made sure that Michaels won the match by going off-script. The incident, which is etched in history as the "Montreal Screwjob," made Hart angry for years. Still, he has since made up with everyone involved, and Hebner revealed that he's rekindled his friendship with "The Hitman."

While speaking to WrestlingNewsCo, Hebner revealed that he and Hart didn't speak for years. However, now that they've made amends, the legendary official isn't willing to jeopardize another fallout with Hart.

"I have a merch shirt that says, 'Damn right I did.' And a lot of people want me to say, can you write on it, 'I screwed Bret?' I go, 'No. I can't do that.' A while back, maybe three or four years ago, I would do it but Bret and I made up. And before my brother passed, we were at a house show, or indie show, and he was there, and he called us into the ring, and he put us over like big time. So now Bret calls me now and then, and I'll call him, and we got a good relationship back, and I'm not gonna screw it up by writing something over a dumb a** shirt. It's gonna destroy our friendship."

Of course, the reunion didn't happen overnight. During the same interview, Hebner recalled trying to speak to Hart at an airport only to be shunned by the WWE Hall of Famer. Hart didn't want to speak to him then, but it's clear that time was a healer for their relationship.