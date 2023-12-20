WWE Star Santos Escobar Explains Why His Father Made Him Go 'Ballistic'

"WWE SmackDown" star Santos Escobar has recently established himself as a heel on the brand and is rising up the ranks, but things weren't always easy for him when he was getting into lucha libre in his home country.

The second-generation luchador from Mexico recently spoke with Freddie Prinze Jr. on his "Wrestling With Freddie" podcast about following the legacy of his father, the legendary El Fantasma. Escobar explained that his "WWE NXT" stable Legado del Fantasma came about because he thought it was important for him to portray his father's legacy. He said his dad is still going, and that once you become a luchador, "you'll do it until the wheels come off."

"He just had a show in Atlanta like two months ago and he's doing autograph signings, appearances, and whatnot, and I'm so happy he still does that, because he's been not just my hero, my instructor, my friend, my executioner sometimes, early on in my career," Escobar said. "One of the things — and this is personal, but this is the truth — you know how in lucha libre you inherit your family's name, your family's tradition, whatever, my dad did not think I was tough enough to carry on with his legacy early on and he gave his name to someone else, my cousin ... that made me just go ballistic because I realized that this life of always trying to prove yourself, with yourself, with whoever you see in the mirror, it's also the same with your family."

Escobar said he had to prove to his father that he deserved the name. He said at the beginning, he didn't want to be the son of El Fantasma anymore, but proved to his father he was going to have his name out there with a stable of his own. He accomplished that during his time in "NXT" alongside Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega.