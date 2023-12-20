Kelani Jordan Explains Why Early Contact With WWE Didn't Feel Real

Kelani Jordan is quickly climbing the ranks of the "NXT" women's division after signing with WWE in 2022. Thanks to her background in gymnastics, Jordan's unique in-ring style has captivated many, and it's clear the sky's the limit for the 25-year-old.

It goes without saying the last few years for Jordan have been surreal after going from a career in gymnastics at Michigan State University to the WWE. In a recent interview with Denise Salcedo of the Wrestling Observer, Jordan discussed how her journey to the WWE started when the company's social media team reached out to gauge her interest. The rest was history, and Jordan hasn't looked back.

"So I was finishing up my fifth year at Michigan State in gymnastics, and I got a message on Instagram from the WWE recruit page asking me, 'Hey, would you like to come to a tryout at SummerSlam?'" Jordan said. "This was the Nashville one, so in '22, and at first I'm like, 'Is this real? There's no way that WWE is contacting me.' And I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to go for it.'

"So I went down to Nashville, I did the tryout, and thankfully I was blessed with the opportunity for a Triple H himself to offer me to come to the performance center and start training. That's how I got into pro wrestling. I never would've thought in a million years that I would be a WWE superstar. So being here is so surreal."