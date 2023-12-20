WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/19 - North American Title Match, Tiffany Stratton In Action, More

The show kicks off with Tiffany Stratton making her entrance.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

Shoving match to start. Henley rolls up Stratton for a nearfall, leading to the two women exchanging strikes. Stratton counters a baseball slide by trapping Henley in the apron but Henley quickly regains the advantage. They briefly get back in the ring but Stratton gets the better of Henley and shoves her to the arena floor.

Back in the ring, Stratton smashes Henley into the corner. Stratton hits a hip attack, driving Henley's neck into the ropes. Stratton covers for a nearfall. Henley dodges an attack and mounts a prone Stratton in the corner, wailing on her with punches. Henley hits a big hurracanrana. Stratton stops Henley's momentum with a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Henley comes back with a rollup. Both women trade nearfalls until Fallon keeps Stratton down for the three count.

WINNER: Fallon Henley

Stratton immediately attacks Henley, smashing her into the announce table, throwing her into the barricade, and dragging her by her hair to the backstage area. Backstage, Stratton continues the assault. Stratton attacks Henley with a wet mop, calling her trash. Stratton then empties a trash can on Henley as the NXT referees do their best to separate the two women.

Backstage Trick Williams greets Carmelo Hayes. Hayes apologizes for accidentally striking Williams with the title. Williams says "accidents happen." Williams asks Hayes if he saw who attacked him. Hayes says the only person who hits that hard is Ilja, so it had to be him. Hayes thinks that Trick and Carmelo should face Dragunov in a Triple Threat Match. Williams thinks it's a bad idea because Williams wants to face Dragunov alone, to prove that he's a worthy contender. Hayes understands and gives Williams his blessing. Williams says he wants Hayes to help him train and to be by his side.