WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/19 - North American Title Match, Tiffany Stratton In Action, More

It's Tuesday, which means another episode of "WWE NXT" is on deck.
WWE NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee is set to defend the title against an unnamed member of the No Quarter Catch Crew. Also set for tonight's show, Kianna James and Izzi Dame will take on Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne, plus Tiffany Stratton will face Fallon Henley.
"WWE NXT" General Manager Shawn Michaels has also made it clear that the Men's Breakout Tournament will continue. Last week, Oba Femi and Riley Osbourne both advanced in the tournament. This week's competitors are not yet known.
NXT Kicks Off
The show kicks off with Tiffany Stratton making her entrance.
Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley
Shoving match to start. Henley rolls up Stratton for a nearfall, leading to the two women exchanging strikes. Stratton counters a baseball slide by trapping Henley in the apron but Henley quickly regains the advantage. They briefly get back in the ring but Stratton gets the better of Henley and shoves her to the arena floor.
Back in the ring, Stratton smashes Henley into the corner. Stratton hits a hip attack, driving Henley's neck into the ropes. Stratton covers for a nearfall. Henley dodges an attack and mounts a prone Stratton in the corner, wailing on her with punches. Henley hits a big hurracanrana. Stratton stops Henley's momentum with a Spinebuster for a nearfall. Henley comes back with a rollup. Both women trade nearfalls until Fallon keeps Stratton down for the three count.
WINNER: Fallon Henley
Stratton immediately attacks Henley, smashing her into the announce table, throwing her into the barricade, and dragging her by her hair to the backstage area. Backstage, Stratton continues the assault. Stratton attacks Henley with a wet mop, calling her trash. Stratton then empties a trash can on Henley as the NXT referees do their best to separate the two women.
Backstage Trick Williams greets Carmelo Hayes. Hayes apologizes for accidentally striking Williams with the title. Williams says "accidents happen." Williams asks Hayes if he saw who attacked him. Hayes says the only person who hits that hard is Ilja, so it had to be him. Hayes thinks that Trick and Carmelo should face Dragunov in a Triple Threat Match. Williams thinks it's a bad idea because Williams wants to face Dragunov alone, to prove that he's a worthy contender. Hayes understands and gives Williams his blessing. Williams says he wants Hayes to help him train and to be by his side.
Ridge Holland Looks For Redemption from Ilja Dragunov
Dragunov makes his entrance and immediately says he doesn't understand how he ended up the "third wheel in a bromance movie" and says he didn't have it on his "2023 bingo card." Dragunov says his whole 2023 goal was to return to America and win the title. He is interrupted by Ridge Holland, who says he needs to rewrite his story in NXT.
Holland says that he knows what it's like to be weighed down by stigma. Holland says he know what it's like to have fingers pointed at you for accidents and injuries, and he's here to prove and redeem himself. He says Ilja can help him with that by giving him a shot at the NXT Champion. Ridge says he's willing to beg for the shot and run through the entire NXT locker room until he finally gets a chance at Ilja, which he says would be his honor. Dragunov says that Ridge won't have to wait and will find out where he stands tonight. They shake hands.
Backstage, Lexis King says he will win the Breakout Tournament and that the next match will be his first step to the NXT Championship.
Back from commercial, Trick Williams takes issue with Ilja Dragunov taking a match before his scheduled title match at New Year's Evil against Trick.
Lexis King Breaks Out
Men's Breakout Tournament: Dion Lennox vs. Lexis King
King dominates Lennox to start. King hits a big kitchen sink and then hits a huge strike to the back. Lennox begins to power up as King assaults him with kicks. Lennox comes back with punches. Lennox counters a knee strike with a rollup for 2.
Lennox hits a shoulder tackle and a dropkick. Lennox hits a big body slam. Lennox hits a big Front Suplex and covers for two. King leaves the ring and tries to escape with the Breakout Contract but Lennox stops him and slams him into the apron. Back in the ring and King sends Lennox into the corner. King hits a Coronation for the pinfall.
WINNER: Lexis King.
King is run off by Trey Bearhill, who King eliminated from the tournament by attacking him.
In a video promo, Eddy Thorpe explains how hard his rivalry with Dijak has been on his family. Thorpe says the ring can't contain them and asks for a No Ropes match against Dijak next week in NXT Underground.
Jacey Jayne and Thea Hail make their entrance.
The Women Of Chase U in Tag Action
Jacey Jayne and Thea Hail vs. Kianna James and Izzi Dame
Hail starts out against Dame. Hail uses her athleticism to get the upperhand on the taller competitor. Chase U's student section makes noise as Jayne tags in and gets a nearfall on Dame. James tries to help her partner, but Jayne knocks her off the apron. Dame tries to overpower Jacey but Jacey counters with a nearfall.
Dame comes back with a huge clothesline. James tags in. James stomps on Jayne, then hits a series of knee strikes. James corners Jayne and tags in Dame. Dame keeps up the dominance by hitting a big Flapjack for a nearfall. Dame stretches Jayne. Jayne comes back but a double clothesline halts both women's momentum. James tags in. Hail tags in. Hail hits a fast and furious series of attacks, culminating in an Exploder Suplex. Hail hits a Springboard Senton but James comes back with a punch to the throat. Dame blind tags. Hail locks in the Kimura, James taps out but isn't the legal woman. Dame hits a huge kick and pins Hail.
WINNERS: Kianna James and Izzi Dame.
Backstage, Roxanne Perez fumes over James and Dame's victory. Arianna Grace tells Roxanne to calm down and gets slapped for it.