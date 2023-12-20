WWE Invites Fans To Vote In NXT Year-End Awards

As the year comes to a close, WWE is once again preparing for year-end awards to celebrate the budding talent of "WWE NXT." WWE opened fan voting for the "NXT" Year End Awards at 10pm ET on December 19, directly after Tuesday's edition of "NXT" went off the air.

Fans can vote for "Match of the Year," "Moment of the Year," "Male Superstar of the Year," "Female Superstar of the Year," and "Tag Team of the Year." This marks the first time since 2020 that "NXT" will have year-end awards, and also the smallest field, with awards like "Rivalry of the Year" and "Event of the Year" being scuttled. Before that, it had been a yearly tradition dating back to 2015.

The last time "NXT" held Year-End Awards, Adam Cole was voted "Male Superstar of The Year," and Io Shirai was voted "Female Superstar of the Year." The award for "Tag Team of the Year" went to The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Adam Cole. "Match of the Year" was awarded to Finn Balor and Adam Cole's match from "NXT" TakeOver 31. Of the 2020 winners, only Shirai, Balor, "Breakout of the Year" winner Shotzi, and "Future Star of NXT" winner Austin Theory are still with the company, as Cole, Strong and O'Reilly are now in AEW, and Fish is a stalwart of the indies and beginning a career in boxing. There is no word on when voting will close for the awards, but fans can vote for them at WWE.com.