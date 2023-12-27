Jeff Jarrett Credits Former TNA Star As A 'Pillar' Of The Company

Jeff Jarrett's journey to create a viable alternative to WWE in TNA ensured that he'd cross paths with some of the biggest names in the industry. According to the WWE Hall of Famer on his "My World" podcast, one former TNA name in particular was a pillar of the promotion and helped create its identity.

TNA during Jarrett's regime was known for its gimmick matches, like the Monster's Ball, which heavily featured Abyss over the years. Jarrett noted that Abyss' numerous appearances in these gimmick matches made him a pillar of TNA, and that a stint in Puerto Rico gave him the experience needed to become a seasoned veteran in the locker room.

According to Jarrett, Abyss understood the concept of storytelling. "When he came back as Abyss, a seasoned performer who really understood the concept of telling stories, getting himself and others over, long-term storytelling, I just kind of think the rhythm that he helped create." Jarrett also noted that once Abyss established himself as a locker room leader, he brought a "winning mindset" into TNA, which helped elevate the promotion. "From 2003 to 2009 and '10. He's just a big part of creating a winning culture. I think that speaks volumes. He was a big part of creating the culture at TNA." Despite his lengthy TNA career, Abyss has been working backstage in WWE since 2019.

