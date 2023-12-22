The Iron Claw's Jeremy Allen White Explains What He Learned From Chavo Guerrero

"The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White is an actor known for his tempestuous facial expressions, often conveying his character's inner turmoil, but in his latest role as Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw," White says that he had to learn to let go of smaller acting choices.

"There is something to that performance and trying to connect to the character and performing in a broader sense," White told "The Ringer Podcast" ahead of "The Iron Claw's" release on December 22. "I think when you're doing work on camera, you hope that you can be more introspective, and that the camera can kinda hopefully capture what's going on with you, but I've always had a hard time being broader on camera, on stage."

White says that he and his co-stars were initially hesitant to be too showy in their performances as the ill-fated Von Erich brothers.

"Chavo Guerrero was saying, 'You've got to play these moments up and connect with the audience,' and all of these things," said White, who believes there's a freedom that the outsized nature of professional wrestling allowed him and his co-stars, as it meant they never had to worry about being too over-the-top. "I think in genera l... you're trying to keep things real and true and small, and hope the audience is picking up on it."

White is set to portray Kerry Von Erich, alongside "Triangle Of Sadness"'s Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich and "The Beach Bum"'s Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich in the film, set to be released by A24.