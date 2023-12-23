WWE SmackDown Live Coverage 12/22 - AJ Styles Vs. Solo Sikoa, North American Championship Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on December 22, 2023, coming to you from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

Last week, AJ Styles made his surprise return following the main event match between Randy Orton and Jimmy Uso. While it looked as though Styles would side with Orton and LA Knight after Styles helped them fight off Jimmy and the rest of The Bloodline, Styles ultimately blindsided Knight. In light of such, Styles will be making his return to competition as he collides with Solo Sikoa.

Styles won't be the only member of The O.C. in action tonight, as Michin will be joining forces with Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to square off with Damage CTRL in an Eight Woman Tag Team Holiday Havoc Match. The two parties have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks, coming face-to-face with one another several times both at ringside and backstage.

The North American Championship will be on the line, as titleholder Dragon Lee defends against Butch. Lee dethroned Dominik Mysterio to win the title earlier this month at "WWE NXT" Deadline, and has since successfully retained over Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, and Charlie Dempsey.

Two semi-finals matches in the United States Championship Tournament are set for tonight as Logan Paul continues the search for his new Number One Contender. Carmelo Hayes will be going head-to-head with Kevin Owens while Santos Escobar squares off with Bobby Lashley. The former two men defeated Grayson Waller and Austin Theory last week respectively while the latter two men defeated the aforementioned Lee and Karrion Kross two weeks ago.