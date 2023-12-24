AEW Collision Results 12/23 - The Acclaimed Defend The AEW Trios Championship, Thunder Rosa In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of the December 23 episode of "AEW Collison." It's Collision's version of the "Holiday Bash" special. This week's episode comes from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The Acclaimed will be in action tonight, it's their first in-ring match since November. Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, and Max Caster are defending their AEW Trios Titles against Top Flight (Dante and Darius Martin) and Action Andretti.

The Blue League finals of the AEW Classic Continental Classic will be set after tonight's matches. The matches will see Blackpool Combat Club stablemates Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli face each other, Daniel Garcia versus Brody King, and Eddie Kingston will be in action against Andrade El Idolo.

Thunder Rosa is back in action, she'll be teaming with Abadon to face Julia Hart and Skye Blue. Rosa has been out of action since August 2022. Also, Brian Cage will be in the ring with Keith Lee and we'll hear from AEW TNT Champion Christan Cage.