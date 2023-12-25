WWE Threatens To 'Whoop' Young Fan At Recent WWE SmackDown Taping

Roman Reigns might not appear on WWE television regularly these days, but the "Tribal Chief" doesn't back down from a fight. In fact, during a recent appearance on "WWE SmackDown," he threatened to discipline a young fan who refused to acknowledge him.

The video, which comes courtesy of WWE's X (formerly Twitter) account, shows Reigns sitting down and engaging with the vocal youngster while in character. After the fan tells Reigns that he sucks, the champ addresses the insults.

"You talking about me, young man? Where's your daddy at, boy? He ain't here? You want me to discipline you, little boy? You want me to spank your butt? You want me to take my belt off and whoop you? You want that? You better watch who you're talkin' to."

Reigns currently has a number of challengers gunning for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He is set to defend the title at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, ensuring that he has bigger problems on his hands than verbally jousting with members of the WWE Universe.

In the meantime, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight will face each other in a number one contender's match to determine the challenger on "WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution," which is set to air on January 5. All three superstars have momentum heading into the match, and it will be interesting to see who goes on to challenge the champ as the "Road to Wrestlemania" begins.