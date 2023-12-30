Kurt Angle Recalls Bob Holly Beating Up Former WWE Star Over Parking Ticket Incident

Kurt Angle and Bob "Hardcore" Holly are considered by many to be legitimate tough guys both inside and outside the ring. However, some have claimed that Holly was often a bully backstage, and on "The Kurt Angle Show," "The Wrestling Machine" yet again recounted the infamous altercation between Holly and Renè Duprèe at a house show in 2004.

"Listen, it wasn't just an a—kicking. Renè Duprèe was in the ring and Bob waited till Renè got done, but he went out to the ring with a chair, got in the ring, and started pounding the s—t out of Renee with the chair." Angle continued, noting that the beatdown moved backstage. "Renè's blocking the chair shots, and he gets out of the ring, and Bob chases him backstage. Gets back there, wacks him a few more times."

According to what Angle recalled, Duprèe borrowed Holly's rental car the day before to go to the gym and picked up a parking ticket. Supposedly, Duprèe tore up the ticket and didn't inform Holly, who later got a call from the car rental agency about the fine. Holly then surmised that the ticket could only have been issued while Duprèe was in possession of the car, and proceeded to beat him up for it. "Whether that's true or not, that's what Bob Holly assumed. Bob just ... he was pissed, he was really pissed." Interestingly, it wasn't Holly who picked up backstage heat for the situation, but Duprèe, as Angle claimed that "everyone was fearful of Bob" afterward. Duprèe isn't the only star who got on the bad side of Holly over the years, as Chris Masters claimed he unknowingly insulted the veteran in 2008.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.