Road Dogg Discusses Just How Involved He Currently Is In WWE

With his career as a wrestler behind him, Brian "Road Dogg" James has continually kept himself involved with WWE, helping the company backstage as an employee. In August 2022, James received his most significant role with WWE, as he was named Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. On his podcast "Oh You Didn't Know?," James recently informed fans that things were about to pick up for him, as he'd be helping on the television side. He expressed his excitement about the role, too, though he didn't offer any specifics about which brand(s) he'd be helping out with.

"I'm getting a little busier," James said. "So there was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit. It's not a big deal, but they just need someone to sit in that chair and I've sat in it before. So it's going to be fun to do again."

"I'm a little nervous about it because I haven't done it in a while, but like I said, it's live TV. There is nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing, going into that hour or hour and a half where you get out of there, people come in there, and you start the show. Now you're in the frying pan, and to me, there is no better fix in the world than running through that three or two hour wrestling show."