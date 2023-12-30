Road Dogg Discusses Just How Involved He Currently Is In WWE
With his career as a wrestler behind him, Brian "Road Dogg" James has continually kept himself involved with WWE, helping the company backstage as an employee. In August 2022, James received his most significant role with WWE, as he was named Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. On his podcast "Oh You Didn't Know?," James recently informed fans that things were about to pick up for him, as he'd be helping on the television side. He expressed his excitement about the role, too, though he didn't offer any specifics about which brand(s) he'd be helping out with.
"I'm getting a little busier," James said. "So there was a temporary void in leadership at television going forward a little bit. It's not a big deal, but they just need someone to sit in that chair and I've sat in it before. So it's going to be fun to do again."
"I'm a little nervous about it because I haven't done it in a while, but like I said, it's live TV. There is nothing better to me than rehearsing what you need to rehearse, doing what you need to do, and knowing, going into that hour or hour and a half where you get out of there, people come in there, and you start the show. Now you're in the frying pan, and to me, there is no better fix in the world than running through that three or two hour wrestling show."
James on CM Punk's Return
While there will be jitters, James likely has the experience to get WWE through whatever void is coming. He's held roles with the company as "SmackDown's" lead writer and as a producer. His experience as one of the company's most popular stars in the Attitude Era should also help. James also discussed the return of CM Punk. Just like many within the building, James said he was shocked when Punk showed up at the end of "Survivor Series: WarGames" and that his presence has elevated business.
"To me, it's more of the same awesome ever since Hunter has been in charge of creative content," James said. "It's just one more thing that was just like, if you want to be the best, this is how you do it. Super cool to be involved, but not get so involved that I'm still surprised when the music hits and you go like 'Oh my God!' ... Of course, from a business standpoint, business is booming and his addition to the roster will only help that."
Business is indeed booming for WWE. Their YouTube video of CM Punk's return has racked up seven million views, while his recent promo with Seth Rollins has 1.8 million views. Punk has also reportedly sold a ton of merchandise since his return. As for James, he will undoubtedly get to work with Punk closely soon, and it's safe to say he's beyond excited to do so.