WWE HOFer Kevin Nash Recalls The Gimmick That Angered Ric Flair In WCW

Early in his career, WWE Hall of Famer Sting was plagued by a masked assailant called "The Black Scorpion," which turned out to be "Nature Boy" Ric Flair. Flair's career had mainly been highlighted by a single gimmick and over the decades he rarely strayed away from "The Nature Boy." According to Kevin Nash during his recent "Kliq This" podcast, he alleged that when Flair was asked to portray "The Black Scorpion" he flipped out backstage.

"[It] was supposed to be like Al Perez, all these different people, The Black Scorpion was like 30 different people," Nash explained. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion recalled how upset Flair was about being made to wear the mask.

"Finally, Flair was The Black Scorpion, and I remember him just...oh, he was so f—king pissed," Nash said. "They gave him this red mask that he wore, and he f—king in disgust threw it in the locker room and f—king like everybody left." Nash jokingly claimed that he eventually took the mask after believing that he'd be able to get some money out of owning a mask worn by the legendary Ric Flair.

Ultimately, despite his outburst, Flair would go on to portray "The Black Scorpion" and unmask himself during that year's Starrcade in a match against Sting. "The Nature Boy" then defeated Sting for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship during a WCW house show sometime later.

