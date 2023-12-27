WWE NXT Live Coverage 12/26: NXT Underground Match, Briggs Vs. Dar, And More

The D'Angelo Family is watching the match from above as Chase starts the match in control of Price. Hudson comes in briefly but then Nima takes control of Chase and stomps on him in the ropes. Chase continues to get double teamed until Hudson comes in off the hot tag. He elbows Nima and then drops Price onto his own tag team partner. Scrypts gets on the apron to yell at Chase but Hudson throws him out.

Chase then tags himself in and rolls through only to get caught with a kick. Nima tags in and OTM hits an assisted spinebuster. Nima pins Chase for the win and now Chase U is controlled by OTM.

Winners: OTM

It's revealed that The Creed Brothers were voted Tag Team of the Year, Tiffany Stratton is Female Star of the Year, and Ilja Dragunov is Male Star of the Year.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams have a conversation backstage. We then see Eddy Thorpe walking into the venue.

NXT Heritage Cup: Noam Dar (c) vs. Josh Briggs

Dar cowers in the corner while Briggs spends a minute waiting for him to get it together. Briggs finally gets his hands on the champ and launches him into the mat. Dar finally slips through Briggs' legs and chops the throat. Briggs is still able to slam Dar for a two count. The first round ends as Briggs holding Dar up in the air.

Round 2 starts with Dar running at Briggs but he ends up getting slammed again. Briggs stacks on top of Dar and pins him for the first decision. Briggs up 1-0 going into commercial. We come back to the third round ending at a draw. Briggs notably doesn't have his crew with him at his request.

Fourth round opens with Dar in control with knee strikes and pinfall attempts. Lash uses a bucket against Briggs but the ref didn't see it. Dar gets a nearfall. Briggs ends up stealing the bucket and striking Dar for the automatic disqualification. Dar retains.

Winner: Noam Dar (c)