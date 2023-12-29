Kevin Von Erich Argues Iron Claw Movie Doesn't Depict One Family Member Accurately

"The Iron Claw" is now playing around the world in theaters and more people are learning about the famed Von Erich family. Kevin Von Erich, who is the only sibling alive today, recently spoke to Chris Jericho on "Talk Is Jericho" about how the film doesn't accurately depict their father Fritz.

"Yeah, Chris, I know exactly what they're talking about," Von Erich said of the pressure his family felt to live up to the family name. "First, with this movie coming out, I'd like people to know that it's a movie. It's made for entertainment. It's not quite as historical, but I'll tell you my dad was a great man. I loved him so much. He was an honorable, good man. What he said, his word was his bond. When you shook his hand, it was a contract, it was honorable. I want everyone to know he comes off pretty rank in this movie."

He continued, "You would think that the pressure that Fritz put on us is why my brothers would commit suicide. I mean, why would anyone commit suicide, that is so far beyond me, but it's drugs. Drugs did it. That, and the fact that Kerry lost his foot and wouldn't be able to come back. Mike, with that fever, he was not coming back. It was a hopeless feeling inside to let everyone down and you just feel like dirt. All my brothers were super loyal, and that's what it was, the shame and guilt for failing. It was not my dad."

Fritz Von Erich is portrayed by Holt McCallany in "The Iron Claw," while Kevin is portrayed by Zac Efron. The movie also stars Jeremy Allen White as Kerry and Harris Dickinson as David.

