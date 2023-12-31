Ross & Marshall Von Erich Reveal Favorite Wrestling Match They've Had To Date

In July 2022, Ross and Marshall Von Erich had a unique opportunity to wrestle another pair of brothers — that being The Briscoes, Mark and Jay. This encounter occurred at Ric Flair's Last Match show in Nashville, Tennessee, where "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair competed in his final wrestling match. While Ross and Marshall had teamed together on numerous occasions beforehand, this particular tag match felt extra special to them. On a recent episode of "Talk Is Jericho," the Von Erichs explained why.

"[My favorite match] would be the Briscoe Brothers for Ric Flair's retirement show. We got to wrestle them, and that was by far my favorite. Meeting two brothers that were just as close was super, super cool, and just the kind of guys they were in general," Marshall said.

Initially set to wrestle earlier in the show, Ross and Marshall were later slotted for the third-to-last match on the card due to a significant delay in their flight to Nashville. Despite the change of plans, and a limited window of time to prepare with Mark and Jay, the Von Erich brothers attest that they hold nothing but fond memories of this tag team performance.

"We only had a few words spoken before [with the Briscoes], and we had a bunch of uncertainty like, 'How is this going to go?' But they're professionals," Ross said. "We made it work, and it was awesome. They just had so much chemistry, and working together with them, I'm never going to forget it."

