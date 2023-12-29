Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of 'Mad Kurt' Kurtis Chapman At Age 26

As the wrestling world continues to absorb the gravity of this news, many of Chapman's friends and peers have chimed in on social media to share their condolences and memories of the young performer.

"I know Kurt would have loved the amount of love shown for him today," former "WWE NXT UK" star Lizzy Evo wrote on X alongside a candid photograph of herself and Chapman. "Absolute gem of a human behind the keyboard and behind the cape. This one hit hard today. Please have the convos you wanna have and speak to the people you wanna speak to. Life truly is so short."

ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher, who was a recurring opponent of Chapman's, expressed similar sentiments, writing, "I don't quite have the words for how I'm feeling right now. someone I always looked forward to seeing, never failed to make me laugh I'll miss you Kurt, thanks for everything. rest easy." Fletcher's post was also accompanied by a flexing photo of himself, Chapman, and Mark Davis.

Former NXT UK" star Nina Samuels touted Chapman as not only a "special and unique" character in the wrestling world but as a person in the real world as well. "My heart is broken that this isn't just another Mad Kurt rib," Samuels wrote. "Sending love to his family and everyone close to him."

Recent Impact/TNA Wrestling signee Dani Luna offered up a happy memory of Chapman, in which the two can be seen laughing with each other while in attendance at a wrestling show. "The last time me and Kurt hung out is encapsulated perfectly in this photo. Talking s*** about wrestling, drinking beer, and him making me laugh until I couldn't breathe. Miss you my friend," Luna tweeted.

The last time me and Kurt hung out is encapsulated perfectly in this photo.

"GCW is saddened to learn of the passing of Kurtis Chapman, aka Mad Kurt. We were lucky to work with him during our first tour of the UK and we will remember him with great fondness. RIP Kurt," Game Changer Wrestling wrote alongside a smiling image of Chapman and Matt Cardona.

Many of Chapman's cohorts have also sent their condolences to his family and friends, including former Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry, Veda Scott, Faye Jackson, and Darius Lockhart, who praised Chapman for his sharp wit and comedic bits that Lockhart feels were often under-appreciated.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to Chapman's friends, family, and fans.